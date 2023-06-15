Golden Year Reunion begins at local university

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local college is celebrating its alumni.

Freed-Hardeman University is hosting their Golden Year Reunion. This is a celebration for alumni who are celebrating their 50th anniversary of graduation from the university.

“Golden Year Reunion at Freed-Hardeman began more than 30 years ago as a way of celebrating the 50th reunion of that graduating class. It began, I believe, as a one day event, but it has morphed into a three day celebration on campus where we invite not only the 50 year class, but any class that has already celebrated their 50th,” said Chris Ramey, the Director of Alumni Engagement.

For most people, this is a great time to be able to come back to campus another time and reconnect with friends. However, for a few, this is their first time back since they graduated.

“Many of them have remained actively engaged with the school and they come back for homecoming or other festivities. But it’s really unique to encounter someone who hasn’t been back since maybe they walked across the stage and graduated. You get to see the emotion on their face as they reconnect with the university and reconnect with people who are very meaningful to them,” Ramey said.

Ramey went on to talk about why he feels that this event has been so successful over the decades.

“There is a warmth to this event. There is a warmth to the connectivity that it provides to those who attend. And it’s the reason why we continue to do it more than 30 years after we have started it,” Ramey said.

One of the favorite events that happens at the reunion each year is the chapel service in the same building that those attending went to everyday while they were students.

This event is held every second week in June.

Read more about their plans for this year’s Golden Reunion here.

