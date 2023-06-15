Tennessee unemployment rate steady at 3.3%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to a news release, Tennessee’s unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.3%.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development says that the unemployment rate is the same from April, but it is also just 0.1 of a percentage point higher than the May 2022 rate of 3.2%, which is the state’s all-time lowest jobless number.

The release says that the latest statistics show that state employers added 2,700 jobs between April and May.

They say the largest increases occurred in the health care and social assistance sector, followed by the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector, and lastly the the local government sector.

