‘Turning back the clock’: Surgeon talks benefits of cataract surgery

JACKSON, Tenn. — June marks Cataract Awareness Month, and medical professionals are highlighting the benefits of what they say can be a life-changing procedure.

Dr. Neda Shamie, a cataract, LASIK and corneal surgeon in Los Angeles, says cataracts are a clouding of the lense of the eye, and they are part of the natural aging process.

Common signs to look out for include glares or halos around lights, a decline in depth perception, or trouble with seeing clearly even after receiving a new pair of glasses.

However, Dr. Shamie shares that cataract surgery, which is generally quick and painless, can have a big impact on patients’ quality of life.

“Those who had cataract surgery, a great majority of them felt that it improved their quality of life, felt like it was turning back the clock on their vision, and that their vision after surgery felt like it was someone much younger,” Dr. Shamie said.

One of Dr. Shamie’s patients, Kelly Kominsky, added that he’d recommend the procedure to anyone and felt sorry that he hadn’t gone through with it sooner.

You can visit mycataracts.com for more information on cataracts or treatment.

