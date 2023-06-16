1 dead, 1 in custody after homicide in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A Carroll County man has been arrested and charged in a homicide.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday night, agents joined an investigation into a homicide in Huntingdon.

The TBI says an initial investigation determined that 73-year-old Charles Johnson and 43-year-old David Wooley were involved in an altercation at a home in the 1200 block of Westport Road.

According to the TBI, Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Wooley.

The TBI confirms Johnson was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail on one count of criminal homicide, and he is being held without bond.

Authorities have not confirmed any further details at this time.

