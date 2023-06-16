Food Truck Fridays begins in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Food Truck Fridays are in full swing at the Milan City Park this summer.

Food Truck Fridays begins in Milan (5)

Food Truck Fridays begins in Milan (4)

Food Truck Fridays begins in Milan (3)

Food Truck Fridays begins in Milan (2)

Food Truck Fridays begins in Milan (1)

Food truck vendors showcase their cooking skills during the event for the community.

From sweet to savory, Food Truck Fridays allow foodies to satisfy their cravings.

Vendors on Friday included:

The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Co.

Coffee 731

Eat at Eric’s Grill

Small Town Sno

Eaton’s Hot Diggity Dogs

Coastal Connection

Babe’s BBQ

The last day to enjoy Food Truck Fridays will be July 28.

Find more local news here.