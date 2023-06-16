Food Truck Fridays begins in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — Food Truck Fridays are in full swing at the Milan City Park this summer.
Food truck vendors showcase their cooking skills during the event for the community.
From sweet to savory, Food Truck Fridays allow foodies to satisfy their cravings.
Vendors on Friday included:
- The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Co.
- Coffee 731
- Eat at Eric’s Grill
- Small Town Sno
- Eaton’s Hot Diggity Dogs
- Coastal Connection
- Babe’s BBQ
The last day to enjoy Food Truck Fridays will be July 28.
Find more local news here.