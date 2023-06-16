Milan native talks about ‘Face in Book’ initiative

MILAN, Tenn. — A Milan native is giving back to the kids in his community.











Keith Floyd is an entertainer who reached out to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to tell us about a summer book program called “Face in a Book” for children in the community where he grew up.

The program is restarting with the Knights of the Roundtable, or KORT, by giving 30 Black history children’s books to 30 children currently attending camp at Polk-Clark Community Center.

Friday, the summer camp came to an end with KORT making a presentation during the program.

“One of the main reasons for getting this book into the hands of every youth in the community, as well as everybody if we can, is to educate our people on Black history,” said Floyd. “Because we can take matters into our own hands instead of waiting on school administrators and lawmakers to decide.”

KORT’s goal is to get this book in every household in the community with children ages 6-12 over the next few weeks.

Find more local news here.