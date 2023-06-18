Shooting incident occurs in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Tenn.–Shooting death in Dyer.

According to call from a WBBJ-7 Eyewitness News’ tipster, a possible shooting has occurred in Dyer.

The call came in around 4 pm Sunday evening. The caller stated there was a large police presence and streets blocked off in the area around Freemont Street about half a block from the nearby park.

When our crews arrived on the scene around 5:05 pm, we observed a police tape barrier surrounding the residence at 167 Freemont Street in Dyer. Our crews witnessed unmarked cars along with Dyer Police officers. We also observed TBI agents entering and exiting the residence. At one point agents could be seen removing brown paper bags from the home and searching a vehicle. The scene was wrapped and police barrier removed from the area by around 6 pm.

We reached out to TBI, and received the following information.

“At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI special agents are investigating the death of an individual in the 100 block of Fremont Street in Dyer. The deceased individual, identified as Larico B. Farmer (DOB: 2/4/90) of Henning, was being sought in connection to a shooting in Ripley early Sunday morning. Law enforcement determined the address in Dyer as a possible location for Farmer. According to reports from the scene, as law enforcement approached the house, gunfire was heard inside. No law enforcement officers are believed to have fired their weapons. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Stay tuned to WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news on air and online, as we get more information on this story.