Mostly Cloudy Warm And Humid

Weather Update, Monday, June 19 — :

A warm and humid start to the day with temps only barely falling into the upper 60s. There have been some areas of patchy fog. Low clouds will take some time to scour out as the lower troposphere becomes mixed. We will call it intervals of sun at times. Temps should climb slowly out of the upper 70s and into the low 80s at the warmest point of the afternoon. There is the matter however of an upper level low pressure that will pinwheel over much of the Tennessee Valley. It will provide a nearly daily chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon storm through much of this week. While we don’t expect storms to be particularly organized, a couple of them with healthy updrafts may pack a punch with vey heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and perhaps sub-severe gusty winds 35-45 mph. Instability will not be in short supply with so much moisture in place and the cool temps aloft associated with the low.



