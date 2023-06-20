‘NeighborHub’ to bring nonprofits together in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One local city finds a way to connect its residents and resources.

According to an article by Tennessee Town and City, a new centralized location for community resources is aiming to connect Bolivar residents with the help they need.

Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic said the resource center, known as the NeighborHub, has been a vision of his since he was first elected in 2017.

The NeighborHub will bring together all local nonprofits in a one-stop shop setting to better connect the community to needed resources.

“When we started this process, I guess when I first got elected, I had a lot of nonprofits reaching out to us asking us for space to lease from the city, our old buildings or different places that they could have their community support groups and their nonprofits and different things like that,” Mayor McTizic said.

The NeighborHub is located at 200 Hope Street in Bolivar.

For more local news, click here.