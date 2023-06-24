High speed pursuit on 45 Bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. —Law enforcement pursue vehicle in Jackson.

Around 5 pm we received multiple calls from WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news tipsters about a high speed police pursuit in Jackson.

According to tipsters, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was seen chasing a grey sedan with Florida tags through Jackson. The chase traveled down 45 Bypass in front of Target heading toward Three Way.

We have since dispatched news crews to that area.

We will try to bring you updates if any additional information becomes available.

We reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department but have not yet received a response.

