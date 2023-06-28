Independent Health Officials Say One Local Hospital is Financially Sinking

PARIS, Tenn.– Health officials say a local hospital is on its economic downfall. According to health officials from Braden Health, LLC, a company that specializes in keeping rural hospitals afloat, the Henry County Medical Center is refusing assistance to keep it in business.

According to Braden Health Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, Kyle Kopec, the Henry County Medical Center has been on this financial decline for some time now.

“They are sort of in a position where they are hemorrhaging money,” said Kopec.

Kopec says the hospital statistically has some some of the lowest reimbursement rates in the country and the lowest in the state of Tennessee. Due to the financial decline the hospital has been forced to close down its Obstetric Unit for pregnant women.

“Frankly, if they want to make some differences there’s a lot they can do but they need to be willing to sit down and chat and say we don’t know where to go we need some assistance,” said Kopec

Kopec says they have reached out to their CEO and one of their board members but claims they refused their help.

Kopec says statistically speaking when a rural hospital shuts down, the out of hospital death rate rises around 11% and the Medicaid population rises around 12% and for minority populations it rises slightly more.

“What can we do to help you? What can we do to help you keep the lights on? What can we do to help you keep ob on? Because frankly I don’t understand what the holdup is. They are in a horrible emergency situation,” said Kopec.

We reached out to the Henry County Medical Center’s CEO, John Tucker. He said, “I don’t have any comment about anything to do with Braden Health as it relates to HCMC.”

The Obstetrics Unit at Henry County Medical Center will close September 1.