List of new laws will take effect in Tennessee July 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — A number of new laws passed by the Tennessee General Assembly will take effect starting Saturday, July 1st.

One of many new laws, but highly relative to this season, includes penalties for driving under the influence while operating a boat. This law changes the penalties for boating under the influence to the same as those for driving under the influence in the state. Courts will be authorized to match the sentencing for each BUI offense as if it were a DUI charge.

“We’ve lost a number of folks to boating accidents that were directly related to someone being intoxicated, and this is just another tool to hopefully make folks think before they take that drink and take the wheel, whether it’s in a car or boat,” said Representative Chris Todd.

Another law, known as the Silas Gable Flatt law, also relates to driving under the influence.

“It is a criminal offense for a person that knowingly provides a vehicle to another person if they know that person is under some kind of intoxicant, or provides a vehicle to another person if they know their driver’s license is suspended or revoked,” said Todd.

Starting July 1, text messages from solicitors may not be made between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“And extends the prohibition and requirements and penalties that we have already of those telephone calls to apply now to text messages as well,” Todd explained.

The Tennessee Higher Education Freedom of Expression and Transparency Act prohibits institutions of higher education from showing bias or favoritism for or against student groups peacefully protesting, guest speakers’ points of view or a student group who requests a guest speaker to come to that institution.

“So this just gives an opportunity for the higher education commission to set up a set of rules to establish a process where a person can file a report for a violation of this,” said Todd. “It requires them – when they receive that report – to investigate it and then provide some kind of corrective action for it.”

