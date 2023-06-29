Officials share firework safety tips, discuss legality in your area

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ahead of the July 4th holiday, officials are sharing information on firework safety and legality.

The City of Jackson Fire Department issued a PSA on Thursday reminding that use of fireworks within the city limits is illegal.

The department shared the following tips and facts about fireworks:

Do not use consumer fireworks, Leave fireworks to the professionals.

The Safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals.

After the fireworks display children should never pick up leftover fireworks, they may still be active.

The tip of a sparkler burns at more than 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, enough to cause third-degree burns.

Most often kids between the ages of 5-14 are injured while using fireworks.

More than 80% of emergency room firework injuries involve fireworks the public are permitted to use.

According to the Milan Police Department, permissible dates and times for fireworks are June 27th – July 3rd, from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., and on July 4th from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Humboldt Police reminds that firework use is illegal within city limits, and is subject to a $50 fine per violation.

Martin police say that although city code prohibits noise from fireworks, authorities plan to be lenient on enforcement:

Although City of Martin Code 11-402 prohibits noise caused by fireworks, the Martin Police Department understands the public’s desire to celebrate July 4th. Due to this special holiday time, as usual, M.P.D. plans on being lenient on the enforcement of this code during the holiday weekend. We ask the public to refrain from shooting fireworks between the hours of 10:00 pm until 9:00 am through the July 4th weekend with the exception of the night of July 4th. Please keep neighbors and animal welfare in mind while celebrating. Be advised that neighborhood complaints may cause officers to request stoppage and/or violations could be issued for continuance.

Savannah Police issued the following statement regarding fireworks:

***City Fireworks Ordinance***