Weather Update: Sunday July 2 —



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee until 8:00 PM CDT. Storms are expected to increase along and ahead of a cold front that ill drop in from the Ohio Valley this afternoon. Main threats with the storms will be with damaging wind ( 60 mph) and large hail (1.00″) along with very heavy rain and frequent lightning.



