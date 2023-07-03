‘731 Day’ returning to Jackson with special offers, events for community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for an annual city-wide celebration that returns this month.

Named for West Tennessee’s area code, “#731Day” takes place each year in Jackson on July 31.

The event features a full day packed with events and special offers celebrating the Hub City and its community.

This year’s events will include the return of the city-wide water balloon fight, to be held at 3 p.m. at Casey Jones Village.

Also, Jackson Hidden Tracks will once again present “Porchfest,” a series of performances by local musicians that takes place throughout midtown Jackson from 5-9 p.m.

Additionally, in honor of 731 Day, select local businesses will be offering special deals and discounts on their products and services.

For more details on the 2023 events and participating business, or to find out how you can get involved, click here.

