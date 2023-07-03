Partly Cloudy With More Storms Today

Weather Update: Monday, July 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start this morning off warm an humid, but not nearly as bad as last week overall. Temps are closer to normal for this time of year. To start we’ll see plenty of sunshine, with temps in the low 70s. Clouds will start to increase through late morning as a cold front slides SE across the region. Showers and storms are expected to increase, particularly along and south of I-40. A few of the storms may become strong to severe. Main threats today will be with pockets of damaging winds, and large hail in storms with stronger updrafts. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated there is a general risk for storms today, a few may become strong to severe mainly in southwest Tennessee at least for today.



