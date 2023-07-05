3 dead in Bolivar after shooting, stabbing incidents on July 4

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating two separate incidents that occurred on July 4th in Bolivar.

The first incident was a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, at the 500 Block of Johnson Street. The TBI confirmed that two people were pronounced dead. The victims are identified as Xavier A. Jones, age 27, and Calvionatae K. McNeal, age 28.

Less than half a mile away from Johnson street, a second incident took place at the 100 Block of Oak Street. TBI says one person was declared dead due to stab wounds and was taken to Memphis for an autopsy. The victim has been confirmed as Micah L. Blakemore, age 30.

We spoke to the son of Blakemore, who says he is willing to speak up following the autopsy of his father.

The mother of one the shooting victims says she believes the timing of first responders played a part in the death of her son Calviontae McNeal.

Whether both incidents are related has not yet been confirmed. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Stay with us on-air and online as we receive more information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

