First ‘Hub City Film Festival’ set for August in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new festival is set to debut in downtown Jackson next month.

The first annual Hub City Film Festival will take place at The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center on August 5 & 6.

Presented by the Community Foundation of West Tennessee, the festival will showcase the works of local filmmakers, and also feature seminars with filmmakers on topics such as producing, directing, marketing, independent filmmaking and community connectivity.

Festival Director Shelby Tyre says after noticing a large film presence in the area, the festival was created to offer a community for local filmmakers and a platform to showcase their work, with hopes that it may grow into something bigger to benefit West Tennessee as a whole.

The film festival is currently accepting submissions, including short films, documentaries, feature-length films, music videos, and more. Sponsors are also being sought to help make the event a success.

For more information or to find out how you can get involved, click here to visit the official website.

You can also check out the festival’s Facebook page and Instagram page for the latest updates.

