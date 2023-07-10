Areas Of Dense Fog This Morning

Weather Update: Monday, July 10 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. The rain has finally moved out, but the moisture remains in place along with falling temperatures. An unseasonably cool air mass is working in from the north dropping temps into the low 60s. There is a light breeze between 5-10 mph out of the NNE. That will help to mix out some of the fog, but not all of it this morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern 2/3 of West Tennessee to account for the visibility less than a quarter of mile. Give yourself plenty of time to travel this morning! low beams and extra space recommended!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell