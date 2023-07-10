Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City welcomed a new breakfast and lunch spot downtown.







The business owners that brought Jackson’s Rock’n Dough Pizza and the Hub City Brewery have now opened their doors to the Jackson Kitchen + Catering.

The restaurant is now located in the old Bakers Rack building at 203 East Lafayette Street.

Operations Manager Trevor Jones mentioned how they pay tribute to the former business.

“Everyone knows this building as the Bakers Rack location, so we decided to pay tribute to them and all of our pastries go into our Baker Racks in the front there,” Jones said.

They will offer items from both breakfast and dinner. The menu includes French Toast, The Big Dipper, and the Fuji Apple Salad. And even homemade pop tarts!

Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Check us out. You know, we’ll be open for breakfast or lunch. Lunch, it’s just a really fun space to bring family friendly. Lots of different options that should appeal to pretty much anyone’s taste, and we just love to get them in and see what we are all about here,” Jones said.

Their space will not only serve breakfast and lunch, but will also be offered as a event space after business hours.

Jones also added he appreciates how support Jackson has been.

Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering says their opening day has been great for them.

You can can check out their website and follow them on Facebook.

SEE ALSO: Long-awaited ramen bar officially opens

Find more local news here.