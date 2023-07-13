Humboldt Police seek man charged with rape of child

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department is seeking a man charged with rape of a child.

According to Humboldt Police, the suspect is 50-year-old Adam Gabarra.

A press release states Gabarra is currently believed to be living in Texas at an unknown location.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Humboldt Police at (731) 784-1322.

At this time, authorities have not released any further details regarding the charge.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Gabarra is also wanted for incest and aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

