Additional arrests made in Tennessee food bank theft

SUMNER COUNTY., Tenn..—TBI confirms three more people arrested in TN food bank theft.

According to a TBI news release, three more individuals have been arrested for theft after a joint investigation by TBI agents, Gallatin Police Dept., and the Sumner Co. Sheriff’s Dept. in missing funds at a TN food bank.

At the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, in May 2022 an investigation was launched after allegations of theft involving Sumner Co. Food Bank director, James Gill. That investigation led to the arrest of Gill in June 2023.

The investigation continued and resulted this week in the Sumner Co. Grand Jury returning indictments for three additional individuals also associated with the food bank. The following individuals, including a volunteer, assistant director, and treasurer of the food bank were booked into Sumner County Jail this week.

Tonya Ann Rosales (DOB 08/04/1979), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $60,000 or more. Bond: $7,500.

James Downey Brawner (DOB 12/03/1942), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $60,000 or more. Bond: $7,500.

Penny Lea Maughon (DOB 09/04/1969), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $20,000 or more. Bond: $2,500

