Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 4:00 PM CDT

Weather Update: Tuesday, July 18:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern 2/3 of West Tennessee until 4:00 PM CDT. A strong complex of storm located in SE Missouri will continue to move southeast along the east side of the primary ridge deepening and strengthening over the next couple hours as it moves towards West Tennessee this afternoon. The main concern will be the threat of damaging widespread winds in excess of 60-70 mph and large hail 1.0-” or better. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning and localized flooding will also be possible this afternoon.

