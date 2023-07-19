6 law enforcement agencies receiving grant to combat violent crime

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Six West Tennessee law enforcement agencies are getting support in combatting violent crime.

The Dyersburg Police Department announced Wednesday that they, along with Ripley Police Department, Halls Police Department, Troy Police Department, Union City Police Department, and the South Fulton Police Department, are getting more than $1,270,000 in grant funding.

The money is coming from the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Collaborative Grant, and it will go towards:

83 License Plate Readers (deployed from Ripley to South Fulton on State Routes)

3 SkyCop mobile surveillance cameras

1 DRACO gas delivery/breaching system (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)

1 SWAT robot (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)

9 crime scene canopies

30 pocketmoon lighting systems

9 forensic crime scene barriers

13 metal detectors

3 thermal imaging cameras

The Dyersburg Police Department says they also received a separate Formula Competitive Grant for $278,102.

You can find statements from Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell on Facebook below:

