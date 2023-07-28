Rachel Tucker appointed as USJ’s new Director of After School and Camp Bruins

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson announces Rachel Tucker has been appointed as the new Director of After School and Camp Bruins.

A press release states Tucker brings a wealth of experience to the role, with an impressive background in coordinating child care and customer service.

A graduate of Union University, Tucker has previously worked as an After School Care Worker at USJ, and most recently served as an Economic Development Coordinator at the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Tucker as the Director of After School at the University School of Jackson,” said Lower School Director Courtney Burnette. “Her extensive experience in education, child care, and project management, combined with her genuine dedication to the well-being of students, make her the ideal candidate for this role. We are confident that Rachel will lead our After Care program to new heights of excellence, creating a nurturing and engaging environment for all students.”

The release states Tucker will “work closely with administration, parents, and the broader school community to ensure the after-school program aligns with USJ’s mission of providing comprehensive educational experiences.”

