731 Day Celebrated with Water Balloon Fight

Jackson, Tenn. — In celebration of 731 day, the 8th annual water balloon fight was held on Monday.

The water balloon fight is organized by Town and Country Realtors.

It took place in front of the Providence House.

7,310 water balloons were prepared for the event.

Old Country Store Owner Brook Shaw said it was a fun event.

“A lot of fun. Kids getting blasted with the water cannon from the fire department, and jumpers, and ice cream. Just a good community event for everybody to enjoy,” said Shaw.