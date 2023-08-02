Community baby shower comes to one county

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A community baby shower came to one county.









For Carroll County residents only, a free drive-thru baby shower was held Wednesday morning.

The baby shower took place at the Carroll County Civic Center from 11:30a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents had to register online to receive a goodie bag.

“This is a very prime opportunity for families in need, the resources that are out there. I never had these as a parent myself, so I’m just glad that the resources are out there. They can drive through and pick up from a lot of different places and just get all the resources that they need,” said Ellen Pruitt, Marketing Director Hometown Health Clinic.

Participants had to be pregnant or have a baby that is three months old or younger to participate.

