Local inmates graduate from special program

The program at the Carroll County Jail is called Moral Reconation Therapy or MRT for short.

This is a cognitive behavior-based program designed for the corrections setting.

The fundamental goal of MRT is to reduce inmates’ return to jail.

The goal of MRT is to help them avoid and stay away from illegal activity and problems in the future by redirecting their lives through MRT.

Program Director of Evidence-Based Programs Dewayne Tordsen says the office officially opened in March and began enrolling students in April.

“I hope that at the end of each day they take home the information we give them and they put it to use, and these guys have. These guys have been diligent in their classwork. The four that graduated today, they’ve been serious about it since day one, and they’ve learned a lot,” Tordsen said.

Four inmates completed and graduated from the MRT program. Since March, they have started other programs such as Parenting and Family Values, GED-Hi/Set, and Alcoholics Anonymous.

