Mae Lou’s Café opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get a taste of the Windy City inside the Hub City.

Mae Lou’s Chicago Style Catering has made its way into Jackson. Mae Lou’s is described as the “Home of the Jerk Chicken Nachos and Turkey Rib Tips.”

The café got its name from the owner and operator Carolyn Lester’s grandmother. Lester says she got her cooking skills from her grandmother and says that she wanted to continue her legacy.

“It has always been in my family. It passed down from my grandmother, my mom, my dad, everybody is in that field so it’s just something that trickled down to me and I’m carrying it on,” Lester said.

Mae Lou’s Café is located inside Madison Place at 565 Carriage House Drive.

