Spirit Halloween opens for the season in the Hub City

Spirit Halloween has officially opened for the season in Jackson.

Offering costumes, accessories, and Halloween home décor, Spirit Halloween is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2023.

This year, the store has products from familiar favorites such as “Beetlejuice,” “Hocus Pocus” and Marvel, as well as new items from trending brands like Barbie, and much more.

Spirit Halloween is located inside the former Macy’s building on the north side of Old Hickory Mall.

The store is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

