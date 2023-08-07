Ceremony held to honor Purple Heart veterans

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — McNairy County held a ceremony to honor their Purple Heart veterans.

In a heartfelt ceremony on Monday, McNairy County made history as it officially became a Purple Heart County, honoring the brave veterans who have received the prestigious Purple Heart medal.

The ceremony, attended by local officials, veterans, families of veterans, and community members, took place at the McNairy County Courthouse.

“We are going to be talking about a Purple Heart Book of Honor specifically for McNairy County and later an electronic database so people can research their family members and hopefully share stories of how they received their Purple Heart if they are comfortable with it,” said Amanda Fisher, the Veterans Service Officer for McNairy County.

McNairy County Mayor Larry Smith also signed a proclamation at the ceremony, declaring McNairy an official Purple Heart County.

This significant recognition allows the county to be included in the esteemed Purple Heart Trail, a symbolic network of highways and landmarks across the United States honoring veterans who received the Purple Heart.

“It’s a blessing that I get to do this job. I have met so many wonderful people, so many wonderful veterans, and have heard so many stories,” said Fisher.

During the ceremony, a special tribute was paid to all the courageous individuals from McNairy County who have received the Purple Heart medal, acknowledging their sacrifice and bravery while serving their country.

Their selflessness and dedication epitomize the spirit of heroism that the Purple Heart medal represents.

This ceremony was held on August 7 because it’s National Purple Heart Day. It was on this day that George Washington created the Badge of Merit, which was the original Purple Heart.

Find more local news here.