Reelfoot Lake Outdoor Expo set for September 9

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Enjoy and learn more about Reelfoot Lake.

Reelfoot Lake is one of the natural wonders of the world and has long been a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and photographers alike.

Formed by the great earthquakes of 1811-1812, the lake spans 15,500 acres of water and 17,500 acres of land, teeming with crappie, bluegill, catfish, bass, wildlife, birds, and stunning scenery.

The Reelfoot Lake Outdoor Expo is scheduled for September 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will feature a duck calling contest and a free concert. Lake County High School students will play a crucial role in organizing this event.

“The purpose behind it is to support our vision for Lake County High School as we transition towards a tourism and hospitality academy. In this way, every student, whether in CTE classes, English, math, or core content, will approach their education through the lens of tourism and hospitality. This is part of our effort to bring tourism to Lake County,” said Woody Burton, the Director of Lake County Schools.

The event is free and open to the public.

