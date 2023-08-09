Sweet Tea Festival set for August 22-27

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The 2023 Sweet Tea Festival, presented by Total Tech Solutions, is nearly here!

Running from August 22 to August 27, the event promises activities for all ages.

Additionally, they have introduced a Community Gospel Singing featuring Wes Hampton of the Gaither Vocal Band, the Long Family, and Matthew Holt.

Admission is free, available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event will take place at the Park Theatre in downtown McKenzie.

“Our police and fire are reviving a program called ‘Christmas with a Kid,’ where they’re raising funds throughout the year to assist a local organization providing Christmas toys for those in need. They’ll collaborate with local schools to compile a list of names requiring toys for Christmas. For this year’s Sweet Tea Festival, we’ve introduced a celebrity dunk tank. Chief White, Chief Tucker, and myself will be in it to raise funds. It’s three balls for five dollars, and I challenge anyone to come and try to dunk me in the tank for a noble cause,” said McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin.

Concessions will also be available.

You can stay up-to-date with the festival though Facebook.

