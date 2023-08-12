Local non-profit gears up for 40th annual telethon event

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local non-profit prepares for their biggest fundraiser.

The 40th Annual Circles of Hope Telethon is set for Sunday, August 13 from 1-6 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The event will feature great local entertainment and as always benefits a great cause.

Donations from the event will benefit the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, which helps parents and children improve their quality of life through various programs.

The theme this year is “There’s no place like a safe home.”

This years telethon will feature acts from local talents including, ‘Reverend Jesse and the Holy Smokes,’ ‘Smooth Jazz Progressions,’ ‘Music by KOTA,’ ‘Lower Middle Class,’ and a finale from ‘Paula Bridges and The Bandstand Review.’

You can donate right now on the Exchange Club’s website, or you can scan the QR code that will be on your screen during the event.

Tune in to watch the 40th Annual Circles of Hope Telethon on WBBJ channel 7 this Sunday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will also be streamed live on the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse Facebook page.

