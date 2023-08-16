One dead after FBI agent-involved shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One person is dead following an FBI-involved arrest operation.

Wednesday morning, Tipsters alerted us to a heavy law enforcement presence at a residence in Henderson.

Our crews arrived to the scene around 8 a.m., which is near the intersection of Sanford Street, Hearn Street, and Anderson Circle.

We reached out to the FBI for further information, who provided the following statement:

The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred today at approximately 6:40 a.m. while FBI SWAT was conducting an arrest operation in Henderson, TN. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter we have no further details to provide.

Authorities say an investigation into this incident is ongoing. Stay with us on-air and online as further coverage is expected later in the day.

