Educator of the Week: Alex Bell

It’s time now to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Alex Bell is a high school math teacher at Scotts Hill High School. He teaches Algebra 1, Algebra 2, and Geometry. He explains why he enjoys teaching these subjects.

“Well, I always liked math. I started to see other kids fall off and I just kept pushing forward, to the point where I got real confident and I just stuck with it,” Bell said.

Bell has been teaching for 14 years, but it has not always been at the high school level.

“It was eight years at Decatur County Middle School, 8th-grade math. Then I moved up to the high school. It was four years there. Then I moved back here with family because I have four kids in this system. We went to Westover this past year and had a good experience. But I am glad to be back at the high school level. This is where I want to be,” Bell said.

Bell says he likes to take his experiences from when he was in school to help understand where his students are.

“Well, I try to get onto their level. I can see where kids struggle. I feel like that’s my strength. I went through the same struggles, so I try to go about it that way, where I would see it when I was in school,” Bell said.

Bell says he is proud to be honored with this title.