Local football player injured during game

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local high school football player is injured.

On Friday, August 18, a Liberty Tech High School football player was injured during the game against JCM.

During the game, a Liberty Tech player was escorted off the field via ambulance.

We reached out to school officials to find out more details on the player’s injuries.

“After being treated by medical personnel and undergoing a series of scans last night, Cedarius is alert and in good condition. He was released and able to go home earlier this morning,” said Head Football Coach Scott Akin.

