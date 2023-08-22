Excessive Heat Warning Issued

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 22 —

Good Morning west Tennessee. We are starting the morning off rather muggy already with dew points in the low to mid 70s. Temps are hovering around 72-74 just before sunrise. Upper level high pressure will expand further across the region pushing temps a bit warmer today. By lunch, temps will be climbing into the lower 90s, then continue warming to around 97°F.



The heat index will also increase further to around 110°F or better, for 3 or more hours this afternoon. Drink plenty of water/keep yourself hydrated. Try to stay indoor in the air condition as often as you can today. wearing light weighted and colored clothing is helpful if you have to be outdoors especially between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Heat Stroke is a medical emergency, it won’t take long at all in this kind of heat to trigger one.



S

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/moeshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell