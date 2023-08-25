Crews respond to commercial fire in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — There was a commercial fire in Bells Friday night.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:45 pm. a possible structure fire at RDS was reported.

Crews arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office said in part:

“Thank you to the RDS team, the Bells Fire Dept, Alamo Fire Dept, Gadsden Fire Dept, Bells Police Dept, CCSD, Crockett County EMS, Crockett County Dispatch, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Crockett County Mayor Gary Reasons, Dr. Mike Revelle, and others who we affectionately call the “Crockett County Calvary” for an incredible response.”

