Jackson resident represents US at international tennis tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson resident is representing the U.S. at an international tennis tournament.

This week, tennis players from across the country have gathered in Portugal to represent the United States at the International Tennis Federation Masters 55 and 60 World Team Championships, with one player hailing from Jackson.

Frances “Fran” Chandler is participating in the Alice Marble Cup within the Women’s 60 and over category, and she also holds the role of team captain.

The leading American players currently representing the U.S. are all aged 55 and older. Since the beginning of 2020, over 5.9 million Americans have taken up tennis, resulting in a growth of the tennis player population to 23.6 million, surpassing all other racket sports combined.

“I can’t really put a lot of words to it, but it’s… I’m just proud every time I put on our USA shirt and know that we’re representing the U.S.,” Chandler said.

Participating in racquet sports, including tennis, reduces the risk of all-cause mortality by 47% and cardiovascular-related death by 56%.

