Vintage Ball set celebrate women on September 7

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event celebrating women takes a nostalgic turn as the Vintage Ball returns to the Hub City.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at The Barn at Snyder’s Farm.

Women will have the opportunity to showcase their vintage attire, enjoy the company of friends, groove to the music of Just Friends, participate in a silent auction, and compete for the title of Ms. Vintage West Tennessee 2023.

Margaret Taylor, Executive Director of the Step Ahead Foundation of West Tennessee, expressed her enthusiasm for the event.

“It’s going to be a great event. This is our fourth annual Vintage Ball. This is where women come together and we dress in vintage attire—whatever that means to the individual woman. I tell young women to look in their grandmother’s closet, pull something out, and wear that,” Taylor said.

Taylor emphasizes that the Vintage Ball event continues to grow in both size and quality each year.

Find tickets here.

Find more local news here.