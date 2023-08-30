Local group helps those dealing with grief during National Grief Awareness Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–One group is helping people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

The Positive Living Group hosted a ‘Day of Hope’ Wednesday evening.

The event was held at Liberty Park in coordination with National Grief Awareness Day.

There was live entertainment, free food, and a “Butterfly Release”.

Organizers say grief is a part of life, and the event is meant to raise awareness and encourage people to seek understanding on ways to appropriately process grief and the loss of loved ones.

“This was a need that I saw… people needed to be able to heal from just generations and years of traumatic loss and just loss in general,” said Twana Miller, owner of the Positive Living Group.

Miller says events like this one helps people know that they’re not alone in their grief.