University of Tennessee town hall held

The University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd and University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman announced a series of townhall meetings across the state.

They’re designed to gather input and feedback on the appointment of UT Institute of Agriculture Interim Senior Vice Chancellor Keith Carver to permanently serve in the role.

The town hall meetings will be open to students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.

“Mainly getting to hear from constituents from ag industry and ag communities about what else we should be doing or what are the needs of the state. It really helps us grow a better program so that what it is all about,” Plowman said.

The Knoxville town hall will be streamed live for faculty, staff, and students to view.

It will also be archived and available for viewing by the general public at the conclusion of the forum.

Opportunities to provide feedback will be available online.

