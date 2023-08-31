Car, truck, motorcycle show to be held for St. Jude

JACKSON, Tenn. — A car, truck and motorcycle show is being held for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A news release says that Parkway Christian Auto Club of Jackson will hold their 16th Annual “St. Jude Car, Truck & Motorcycle Cruise-In & Show” on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at AutoZone at 2159 North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

The release says that the registration fee is $25 for the first vehicle and $10 for the second vehicle, and registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the show open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be free to the public, with live music, door prizes, a vendor village, a bake sale, and more available to check out, the release says.

For more information, contact pkwychristianautoclub@gmail.com or Chris Taylor (731) 694-4746.

