3 killed in high-speed crash in Crockett County

GADSDEN, Tenn. — Authorities confirm three people are dead following a high-speed crash in Crockett County.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, around 11:26 Monday morning, dispatchers were alerted to a crash that occurred on Highway 79 near Gadsden Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s Department says they, along with Gadsden Police, the Crockett County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Crockett County Ambulance Service, and the Crockett County Medical Examiner’s Office, were all called to the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, upon arrival, it was determined that three vehicles were involved in the wreck. The Sheriff’s Department says resuscitation efforts were made, however the crash ultimately claimed three lives.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed. An investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently underway.

Sheriff Troy Klyce stated:

Sept. 11, 2001 was a sad day for our nation and Sept. 11, 2023 is a sad day for our county and we extend our sympathy to the families affected by this tragedy. We ask everyone to please remember these families and our emergency teams in your prayers.

