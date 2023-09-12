Celebrity Golf tournament held in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. – A former NFL player visited the Hub City to fundraise for a good cause.

The Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce held their 12th annual Celebrity Golf match on Tuesday.

Celebrity golfers included Ed “Too Tall” Jones, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Burroughs, athletic director at Lane College and former Buffalo Bill; A.J. Merriweather, formerly with the Harlem Globetrotters.

This event is a fundraiser for the follow me into business program. This program benefits youth in our community by providing leadership skills, job training workshops, internships, and summer jobs for eligible students.

