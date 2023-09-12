Woman missing after Memphis riverboat ride with friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones in Memphis are searching for a missing 21-year-old mother of two, who disappeared after taking a river boat ride with friends.

Days have passed, and still no answers on 21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s disappearance.

On Monday, friends and family quickly organized a search party near Memphis Riverboats to find Taylor, who disappeared on her 21st birthday.

Taylor’s mother Debra told media outlets that she doesn’t know much. She says she does know that her daughter came to Memphis on Saturday night from Hernando to meet up with three work friends and enjoy a cruise around 10:30 p.m.

While groups search along the river, Taylor’s mother hopes surveillance cameras will provide more answers.

“Whether I get her back alive or I have to put her in the ground, GOD is in control,” Debra told WMC-TV.

According to social media reports, the three friends that Taylor was with are reportedly from here in Jackson.

If you have any information that can assist the search, contact Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.

