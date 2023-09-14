Jackson Fall Pickleball Tournament to begin Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. – One upcoming tournament in the Hub City puts pickle ballers against one another.

The Jackson Fall Pickleball Tournament starts Friday with a singles event. They say 56 players signed up, the most for singles in pickleball to date in Jackson.

Saturday will feature gender doubles and Sunday will be mixed doubles. They say 221 players in total registered for this tournament, a new record in Jackson.

Even though the deadline to register has passed, the owner and director of Hub City Picklers encourages anyone interested in learning more about the game or just wanting to watch a fun tournament to come out and watch.

“The more we grow this sport and the more courts we get to have big events like this, the more Jackson does benefit,” said Julie Wigger, the owner and Director of Hub City Picklers.

The tournament will take place at Conger Park, just off North Highland Avenue.

