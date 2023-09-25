The following is a news release about WFHU 91.5 FM:

Dr. Matt Barker Succeeds Jud Davis as WFHU 91.5 Radio Station Manager

Henderson, Tennessee — (Sept. 25, 2023) — Serving Freed-Hardeman University and the surrounding Chester County area for more than 60 years, WFHU 91.5 FM has a new station manager. FHU President David R. Shannon announced the appointment of Dr. Matt Barker, who took on leadership of the station Aug. 1, 2023, following long-time manager Jud Davis.

Barker brings a wealth of experience and passion for radio and sports broadcasting, according to FHU Provost C.J. Vires. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Matt Barker as the new radio station manager at WFHU 91.5,” Vires said. “His expertise in the industry and dedication to delivering high-quality programming make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Dr. Barker will lead WFHU with the same commitment to excellence that our listeners have come to know and appreciate.”

Prior to his current work as a communication faculty member, Barker worked as FHU’s sports information director and in-game broadcaster, among other responsibilities. He recently completed his Ph.D. in communication.

Davis served as the radio station manager at WFHU 91.5 for 10 years and stepped down from the position to focus on developing other programs at FHU. Under Davis’ guidance, the station received state-of-the-art upgrades, including tower and transmitter improvements, and promoted a student-driven concept for the station, providing hundreds of students invaluable high-impact learning experiences.

“Dr. Barker is a natural fit for this post,” Davis said. “While his experience and education make him an obvious pick, his rapport with students and involvement in our athletic department and our community make his appointment a very exciting selection. I look forward to what Dr. Barker has planned for the station.”

During the transition period, WFHU remains committed to its mission to be a leading source of information, entertainment and community engagement for FHU and Chester County. Questions about the station may be directed to Barker by emailing mbarker@fhu.edu.