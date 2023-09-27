2 smoke shops in Savannah under investigation following complaints

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department confirms an investigation led to the search of two businesses and the seizure of multiple items.

The department says authorities have been investigating several local tobacco and CBD distributors following numerous complaints from residents.

According to police, on Tuesday, September 19, agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Hardin County Sheriff Department, and Savannah Police Department executed search warrants at Smoke Shop Savannah and Galaxy Smoke Shop.

Savannah Police state an investigation “established probable cause that these two retailers were potentially selling vapes and/or CBD material that was over the legal limit of .3%. Over the course of several days, undercover agents purchased products from two local retailers. These products were field tested by the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force and determined to be over the legal limit for retail in Tennessee.”

Police say during the search, agents confiscated more than 1,000 items believed to be over the legal limit, and say these products were field tested by the TDDTF as being over .3%, with some field testing as high as 96% or 320 times the legal limit.

Police confirm there were no arrests made at this time, as all of the items have been held for confirmation testing at the TBI Crime Lab. Police say it is important to note that until confirmed by the TBI Crime Lab, no criminal charges will be filed, and in the event that the confirmation testing reveals levels lower than the legal limit, these seized items will be returned to the retailers and no criminal prosecution pursued.

Savannah Police reminds that all parties involved are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

